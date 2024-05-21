2 shot, 1 dead in Austin

A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Tuesday evening in the Austin neighborhood.
They were standing in the driveway of a home about 6:30 p.m. in the 200 block of South Leamington Avenue when a Nissan drove by and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
One man, 46, was struck several times in the body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released. Another man, 51, was shot in the leg and neck and was taken to Stroger Hospital. He was in fair condition.
No arrests were made.
