Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Feds charge three men who allegedly stole $250,000 in string of armed holdups

The trio wore masks, brandished firearms and used stolen cars to rob liquor stores and bars, federal prosecutors say.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
Dirksen Federal Courthouse window

Three men were charged in federal court with conspiring to rob multiple businesses in Chicago.

Sun-Times file

Three men who allegedly conspired to rob several businesses in Chicago in a crime string that began in November are facing federal charges.

Jordan Fox, 24, Ardaries Harris, 26, and Roosevelt Veal, 26, are each facing federal conspiracy and firearms charges, according to federal prosecutors. Fox and Harris are from Chicago, and Veal is from Rockford.

The three have been ordered held in custody pending trial, prosecutors said.

Fox, Harris and Veal allegedly wore masks and brandished firearms during five heists between November and January, according to an indictment returned Monday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

On Nov. 24, Veal and an unnamed co-conspirator allegedly robbed Super Saving Food, 4424 W. Belmont Ave., in Irving Park, prosecutors said. Harris, Fox and an unnamed co-conspirator allegedly robbed Buchanas Food and Liquor, 1834 W. 47th St., in Back of the Yards on Jan. 13.

Veal, Harris, Fox and an unnamed co-conspirator allegedly robbed three businesses on Jan. 15: Mr. P Beverage Depot, 2006 W. Division in Wicker Park; Before You Go Liquor, 1917 W. Fullerton in Bucktown; and Clybourn Market, 2807 N. Clybourn in North Center, prosecutors said.

Veal, Fox and Harris allegedly obtained cars, including some that were stolen, to use in the robberies, according to prosecutors. In all, the trio stole more than $250,000.

The men are also suspected in additional robberies, including at bars in Chicago, prosecutors said.

The investigation was conducted alongside the Crime Gun Intelligence Center, a new federal hub in Chicago designed to use the latest technology to trace guns used in crimes, prosecutors said.

The center began operation this year and is run by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Thirteen federal, state and local law enforcement agencies work together inside the gun center, with the aim of tackling violent crime in the city.

Nearly 4,900 robberies occurred between July 1 and Nov. 26 last year in Chicago, a more than 55% increase compared to the previous five months, according to city data analyzed by WBEZ. That represented the largest percentage increase in robberies between consecutive five-month periods since at least 2001.

Data from the Chicago Police Department indicates the surge in robberies isn’t slowing down. So far in 2024, 3,205 robberies have been reported, compared with 3,192 during the same period last year.

