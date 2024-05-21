The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Crime News Chicago

4 wounded in Lawndale drive-by shooting

Four men were in the 1100 block of South Whipple Street when a white car drove by and someone inside opened fire around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
CPDTape-01 (2).JPG

A man was fatally stabbed May 17, 2024 on the West Side.

Sun-Times file photo

Four men were seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting Tuesday evening in Lawndale on the West Side.

The men were standing on the sidewalk in the 1100 block of South Whipple Street when a white car drove by and someone inside opened fire about 6 p.m., Chicago police said.

A 29-year-old man was struck in the arm and foot; a 58-year-old man was shot in the leg. They were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious-to-critical condition.

A third man, 31, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the arm and was also taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition.

Another man, 32, took himself to Stroger Hospital with gunshot wounds to the leg. He was in good condition, police said.

No arrests were made.

