The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Crime News Chicago

15-year-old girl charged with attacking, robbing riders on CTA Red Line train

The girl allegedly attacked three people on the Red Line on May 10. She was charged with robbery and aggravated battery. Other girls who were involved are still at large.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
SHARE 15-year-old girl charged with attacking, robbing riders on CTA Red Line train
judge-and-gavel-0.jpg

A 15-year-old girl is facing charges in connection with a string of robberies on a CTA Red Line train on May 10.

The girl, who was not named because she is a juvenile, was arrested Sunday after she was identified as one of the suspects who allegedly robbed and attacked riders on the Red Line.

Chicago police said she beat and robbed a 29-year-old man who was riding the train about 10:40 p.m. in the first block of West 79th Street. Then just after midnight, she attacked a woman, 22, near the first block of West 95th Street.

Related

About 2:20 a.m., the girl attacked and robbed a 21-year-old woman near the first block of West Cermak Road.

image (7).pngAuthorities were looking to identify six suspects in a string of CTA Red Line robberies.

Authorities were looking to identify six suspects in a string of CTA Red Line robberies.

Chicago Police Department

The woman, a casino employee who declined out of safety concerns to be identified, told the Sun-Times she boarded a southbound train at the Cermak-Chinatown station and was on her way home from work when four females started a conversation with her that seemed friendly at first, according to the woman and a police report.

“Can I have your sweater?” one of them asked. When she said no, they began hitting her face and head.

It happened “out of nowhere,” according to the woman, who began fighting back, but they attacked her again and took her black Sony headphones. She jumped off the train at the 47th Street station, and they stayed aboard.

The victim was taken to St. Bernard Hospital for treatment, according to authorities.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” she said. “I’ve rode the Red Line for years. They seem like little kids.”

The girl was charged with three counts each of robbery and aggravated battery.

Next Up In Crime
2 shot, 1 dead in Austin
4 wounded in Lawndale drive-by shooting
Feds charge three men who allegedly stole $250,000 in string of armed holdups
2 more Cook County sheriff's correctional officers accused of PPP fraud
In DEA case that led to jet seizure in Gary, flight attendant and two bank employees now charged
ShotSpotter CEO brands movement to dump gunshot-detection technology 'first cousin of defund the police'
The Latest
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, May 22, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Dansby Swanson
Cubs
Cubs' Dansby Swanson back in lineup. Is he ready to start earning that superstar money again?
The two-time Gold Glove winner at short says he’s back to 100% physically, and that’s not all. He’s also clearer in between the ears after having tried to play through pain — and done poorly at it — while holding a bit too stubbornly to the ideal of taking the field whenever possible.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Eloy Jiménez
White Sox
White Sox' Eloy Jimenez strains left hamstring
The Sox DH will be further evaluated.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Screen Shot 2024-05-21 at 8.17.02 PM.png
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky rookie Kamilla Cardoso has a strong return game
Her six-week timetable was trimmed to four as she eyes a June 1 return.
By Annie Costabile
 
Festival goers cheer before Ivy Queen’s performance on the first day of Sueños Music Festival.
Music
Sueños 2024: Bag policy, entry rules, transit options and more
Sueños returns to Grant Park on May 25-26, bringing tens of thousands of music fans to Chicago. Here’s what to know if you plan on going.
By Katie Anthony
 