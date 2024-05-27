Attempted car theft in Winnetka ends in shootout, police say

A Winnetka homeowner exchanged gunfire with three car thieves Monday morning, police said.

Three people were trying to steal a car about 5 a.m. in the 400 block of Sheridan Road and were interrupted by the homeowner, according to the Winnetka Police Department. One of them fired shots at the homeowner, who then shot back, police said.

No one was injured in the shootout, police said.

Two of the car thieves wore black masks, and the third was possibly driving a four-door silver Audi sedan, police said. Two of them fled in the car, and the third ran away.

The homeowner told WGN the people broke into his home and took the keys to his Ferrari and Range Rover and started the cars. That’s when he ran outside and said he would shoot if they didn’t stop, according to WGN.

Sheridan Road was closed until 2 p.m. while police investigated the incident, police said.

