Man fatally shot in North Lawndale
The man, whose age wasn’t known, was in the 1400 block of South Sacramento Drive about 6 a.m. when he was shot multiple times, police said. He died later at Mount Sinai Hospital.
A man was fatally shot in North Lawndale Monday morning, according to Chicago police.
No one is in custody.
