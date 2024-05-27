The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 27, 2024
Man fatally stabbed in Austin

The 23-year-old man was in a second-floor apartment in the 300 block of North Long Avenue about 1:30 a.m. when he was stabbed in his abdomen and chest by two “known” men, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The 23-year-old man was in a second floor apartment in the 300 block of North Long Avenue when he was stabbed, police said.

A man died after being stabbed in Austin early Monday morning, according to Chicago police.

The 23-year-old man was in a second floor apartment in the 300 block of North Long Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. when he was stabbed by two “known” men in his abdomen and chest, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he later died.

No one is in custody.

