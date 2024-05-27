Man fatally stabbed in Austin
The 23-year-old man was in a second-floor apartment in the 300 block of North Long Avenue about 1:30 a.m. when he was stabbed in his abdomen and chest by two “known” men, police said.
The 23-year-old man was in a second floor apartment in the 300 block of North Long Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. when he was stabbed by two “known” men in his abdomen and chest, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he later died.
No one is in custody.
