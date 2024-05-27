Man killed in Chatham shooting

A man was fatally shot in Chatham Monday morning, according to Chicago police.
The man, 43, was in the 8000 block of South Stewart Avenue when he was shot about 8 a.m., police said. He died after being taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
No one is in custody.
