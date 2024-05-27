The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 27, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Man killed in Chatham shooting

A 43-year-old man was shot in the 8000 block of South Stewart Avenue at about 8 a.m., police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man killed in Chatham shooting
CrimeScene-LCN-040213-1.jpg

A 43-year-old man was shot in the 8000 block of South Stewart Avenue about 8 a.m., police said.

Sun-Times file

A man was fatally shot in Chatham Monday morning, according to Chicago police.

The man, 43, was in the 8000 block of South Stewart Avenue when he was shot about 8 a.m., police said. He died after being taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Man fatally shot in North Lawndale
Man fatally stabbed in Austin
Chicago man among 2 killed, 3 wounded in Pembroke Township shooting
'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor killed in Los Angeles over catalytic converter theft
1 dead, 2 critically wounded in Roseland shooting
Girl, 5, shot killed on Near West Side
The Latest
Peso Pluma pointing
La Voz Chicago
¿Cuándo veremos a Peso Pluma en Chicago? Se interrumpe su actuación por tercera vez
Aunque Peso Pluma no actuó, hizo una breve aparición en el after party oficial de Sueños en The Mine.
By Jackie Serrato
 
SUENOSPHOTOS-052624017.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Últimos actos del Festival Sueños: Rauw Alejandro, Gabito Ballesteros, Maluma
El titular del sábado y los pocos actos del domingo definieron el Festival Sueños 2024.
By Ambar Colón Jackie Serrato , and 1 more
 
Illinois State Capitol.
Letters to the Editor
Illinois House lets down small business owners by not passing loan rate-disclosure bill
The legislation would have enacted critical protections for small business borrowers by requiring non-bank commercial lenders to disclose their annual percentage rates.
By Letters to the Editor
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-524.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Family scandal from ’70s is complicating my wedding plans
Great aunt and her siblings and children threaten to shun the bride if she weds her fiance, whose great uncle jilted her at the altar decades ago.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates with manager Craig Counsell after scoring a run against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning at Fenway Park on April 26, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Cubs
'I'll trust you': What Craig Counsell and Dansby Swanson's dynamic says about the Cubs manager
Counsell and Swanson may not be Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, but their relationship is revealing of how the Cubs manager approaches his job.
By Maddie Lee
 