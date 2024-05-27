Man shot, killed in Albany Park drive-by

A man was shot and killed Monday in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 23-year-old was in the 3100 block of West Carmen Avenue about 5 p.m. when someone drove up in a car and an occupant fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in the abdomen and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were reported.