Memorial Day weekend 2024 continues violent trend: 28 shot, 7 killed

Memorial Day weekend was once again violent in Chicago, with more than two dozen people shot and nearly 10 killed.

By Monday evening, 28 people had been shot and seven of them were killed. Two people were also fatally stabbed.

Ten people were shot on both Saturday and Sunday.

Among the dead was 5-year-old Reign Ware, who was shot in the abdomen while sitting in her father’s parked car in the 200 block of South Campbell Avenue about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Chicago police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she later died.

A 24-year-old man, who the family didn’t know, was taken to the same hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left thigh, police said.

According to a police report obtained by the Sun-Times, nearly 60 shell casings were found at the scene where a black Jeep Cherokee had pulled up and someone inside began shooting. Investigators believe others may have also fired shots from a nearby alleyway.

About 30 minutes earlier, a 28-year old man, a 33-year-old woman and an 18-year old woman were in the 1300 block of South Christiana Avenue when someone fired shots, according to police. They were taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center, where the man was pronounced dead. The older woman was in fair condition with gunshot wounds to her legs, and the younger woman was in good condition with gunshot wounds to the left leg.

Late Friday night, officers responding to reports of shots being fired found two men dead in Albany Park, police said. The older victim, 21-year-old Jaime Serrano, was identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The other man, who was 20, hasn’t been identified.

Last year’s Memorial Day weekend was the most violent since 71 people were shot in 2016, with 12 killed and 48 wounded in shootings across the city.

On Friday, Mayor Brandon Johnson and Chicago police Supt. Larry Snelling said they were tackling the often-violent weekend by having officers work less mandatory overtime while also emphasizing the well-being of neighborhoods through youth and social programs. Last year, interim Chicago police Supt. Fred Waller had continued the practice of canceling officers’ days off to boost staffing over particularly violent weekends.

“My administration will not rest, and everyone up here will not rest, until we tackle this problem and stop the violence,” Johnson said Friday.