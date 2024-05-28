Back of the Yards shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously wounded

A man was killed and another was seriously wounded in a midday shooting Tuesday in the Back of the Yards.

About 11:35 a.m., two men were standing in the 1700 block of West 51st Street when a black pickup truck pulled up and four shooters opened fire and hit them both, Chicago police said.

One of the men, whose age was unknown, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died, police said. His name was not released.

The other man, 24, was shot twice in his “lower extremities” and was also taken to the University of Chicago, where he was in serious condition, officials said.

No one was in custody.