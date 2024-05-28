The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Crime News Back of the Yards

Back of the Yards shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously wounded

About 11:35 a.m., two men were standing in the 1700 block of West 51st Street when a black pickup truck pulled up and four shooters opened fire, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Back of the Yards shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously wounded
crime-scene-tape.jpg

A man was shot and killed and another was wounded in a shooting May 28, 2024 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

A man was killed and another was seriously wounded in a midday shooting Tuesday in the Back of the Yards.

About 11:35 a.m., two men were standing in the 1700 block of West 51st Street when a black pickup truck pulled up and four shooters opened fire and hit them both, Chicago police said.

One of the men, whose age was unknown, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died, police said. His name was not released.

The other man, 24, was shot twice in his “lower extremities” and was also taken to the University of Chicago, where he was in serious condition, officials said.

No one was in custody.

