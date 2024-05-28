Chicago police fatally shoot man trying to stab someone in Austin, and also wound person being attacked

Chicago police shot and killed a man they say was trying to stab someone in the Austin neighborhood late Monday and also wounded the person being attacked.

Officers were on patrol in the 300 block of South Cicero Avenue just after 11:10 p.m. when they came across a man attempting to stab another man, police said. They ordered the man to stop and tried to de-escalate the attack but the man ignored them.

At least two officers fired shots, striking both the attacker and the victim, Chicago police said.

Officers rendered aid to both men before the alleged attacker was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Two officers were hospitalized for observation.

The shooting is being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which will conduct a use of force evaluation. The officers involved will be placed on administrative duties for at least a month.