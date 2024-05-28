The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Chicago police fatally shoot man trying to stab someone in Austin, and also wound person being attacked

Officers were on patrol in the 300 block of South Cicero Avenue just after 11:10 p.m. Monday when they came across a man attacking another man, police said. At least two officers fired shots, striking both the attacker and the victim, police said.

By  Mary Norkol
   
Chicago police shot and killed a man they say was trying to stab someone in the Austin neighborhood late Monday and also wounded the person being attacked.

Officers were on patrol in the 300 block of South Cicero Avenue just after 11:10 p.m. when they came across a man attempting to stab another man, police said. They ordered the man to stop and tried to de-escalate the attack but the man ignored them.

At least two officers fired shots, striking both the attacker and the victim, Chicago police said.

Officers rendered aid to both men before the alleged attacker was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Two officers were hospitalized for observation.

The shooting is being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which will conduct a use of force evaluation. The officers involved will be placed on administrative duties for at least a month.

The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-524.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My girlfriend agrees to be a bridesmaid, and it’s not OK
Man is upset that she’ll be standing up at the service along with her ex.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
102508. Help yourself to five-ingredient black bean soup. | Nina Gallant/America's Test Kitchen
Recipes
Menu Planner: Go meatless with black bean soup
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, May 28, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Cubs Brewers Baseball
Cubs
'A big part of the Brewers': Craig Counsell returns to Milwaukee, where his impact is still felt
Counsell left the Brewers as the all-time winningest manager in club history. In Milwaukee, his legacy comes down to culture and performance — and his admiration for his home and state.
By Kyle Williams
 
Cubs Brewers Baseball
Cubs
Cubs manager Craig Counsell welcomed back to Milwaukee with boos, 5-1 loss to Brewers
The Cubs squandered lefty Justin Steele’s best start of the season.
By Maddie Lee
 