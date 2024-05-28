Man with gunshot wound dies after taking himself to Holy Cross Hospital

A man died Tuesday at a hospital in Chicago Lawn after he was shot, according to police.
The 22-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and took himself to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Chicago police said.
The time and location of the shooting were not known, police said.
Detectives are investigating.
The Latest
Neighbors gathered early Sunday to celebrate the birthday of Kenneka Jenkins, who died of hypothermia in a Rosemont hotel freezer in 2017. Four people were shot, and a 28-year-old man was killed.
The footage appears to show the victim of an attack trying to flag down a police SUV around 11 p.m. Monday. As he tries to evade at least three people, he is apparently stabbed in the middle of the road.
Glen Gorman caught a tagged largemouth bass, part of study being led by the Shedd Aquarium, on Friday while fly fishing on the North Branch of the Chicago River.
Off-duty police officer shoots and kills pit bull held by Bridgeport neighbor, prompting lawsuit, COPA probe
A Chicago police officer’s corgi and a neighbor’s pit bull were fighting. The neighbor separated the animals and held his dog as the officer shot and killed the pit bull. “You shot my dog!” the neighbor can be heard saying in a video of the incident.
The Rev. Ira Acree withdrew his RTA board nomination last week. Now is not the time for on-the-job training when it comes to selecting public transit leadership.