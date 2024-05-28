The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Man with gunshot wound dies after taking himself to Holy Cross Hospital

The man, 22, was shot in the chest. The time and location of the shooting were not known.

A man died Tuesday at a hospital in Chicago Lawn after he was shot, according to police.

The 22-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and took himself to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Chicago police said.

The time and location of the shooting were not known, police said.

Detectives are investigating.

