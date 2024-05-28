Woman, 28, fatally shot in car in Chicago Lawn

A woman was shot and killed inside a car Tuesday in Chicago Lawn.
The 28-year-old was in a car about 2:50 p.m. in the 2900 block of West 63rd Street when someone approached her and fired shots, Chicago police said.
She suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead, police said.
No arrests were reported.
