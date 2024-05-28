The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Woman, 28, fatally shot in car in Chicago Lawn

The woman was shot about 2:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of West 63rd Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A woman was shot and killed inside a car Tuesday in Chicago Lawn.

The 28-year-old was in a car about 2:50 p.m. in the 2900 block of West 63rd Street when someone approached her and fired shots, Chicago police said.

She suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were reported.

