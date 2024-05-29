Boy, 16, critically wounded in South Deering shooting

A 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Wednesday in South Deering on the South Side.

The teen was standing on the sidewalk about 7:40 p.m. in the 2500 block of East 106th Street when two males approached and fired shots at him, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

The boy suffered a gunshot wound to his armpit and was taken to Trinity Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No arrests have been reported. Area Two detectives are investigating.