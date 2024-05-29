Man shot, killed in Austin

A man was shot and killed Wednesday in Austin on the West Side.
The 38-year-old was standing near an alley about 5:45 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Fulton Street when someone in a car drove up and fired shots, Chicago police said.
The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Detectives are investigating.
