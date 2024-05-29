The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Man shot, killed in Austin

The man, 38, was standing near an alley in the 4800 block of West Fulton Street when he suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at a hospital.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot and killed Wednesday in Austin on the West Side.

The 38-year-old was standing near an alley about 5:45 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Fulton Street when someone in a car drove up and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Detectives are investigating.

