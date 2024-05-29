The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Crime News Metro/State

Nationwide manhunt underway for suspect in Matteson triple shooting

Lander Coleman, 43, of Chicago is suspected of shooting three people in a home invasion May 18.

By  Jessica Ma
   
Crime scene tape.

Police in Matteson responding to a call of shots fired found three people wounded in the 5600 block of Woodgate Drive.

Google Street View

Police launched a nationwide manhunt for a man wanted in the shooting of three people in a home in Matteson.

At 1:27 a.m. on May 18, police responding to reports of a home invasion found a woman and her two children — one under 18 and an adult daughter — with gunshot wounds.

The suspect, Lander Coleman, 43, of Chicago, is the mother’s ex-boyfriend.

“This was an isolated domestic incident, and there is no threat to the community,” Matteson police said in a press statement.

The children have been released from the hospital and are recovering. The mother is still hospitalized, police said.

Matteson police have asked for help from outside agencies to find Coleman. The FBI said it was assisting.

Anyone with information about Coleman’s whereabouts is asked to contact Matteson police’s Investigations Division at (708) 503-3130.

