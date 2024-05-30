9-year-old boy, woman injured in West Pullman hit-and-run
A boy and woman were in the 12400 block of South Lowe Avenue about 4:30 p.m. when a male driver of an SUV struck them and fled. The boy suffered a leg injury and was hospitalized in critical condition. The woman, 20, was in fair condition with an abrasion to her face.
A 9-year-old boy and a woman were struck by a car Wednesday in West Pullman on the Far South Side.
The boy and the 20-year-old woman were in the 12400 block of South Lowe Avenue about 4:30 p.m. when the male driver of an SUV hit them and fled the scene, Chicago police said.
The boy suffered an injury to his leg and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said. The woman was listed in fair condition at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with an abrasion to her face.
No arrests were reported.
