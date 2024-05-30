The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Suicide assistance drugs imported into Chicago area from Mexico, feds say

Daniel Gonzalez-Munguia is being held in Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center and faces up to 60 years in prison.

By  Jon Seidel
   
SHARE Suicide assistance drugs imported into Chicago area from Mexico, feds say
Dirksen Federal Courthouse, 219 S. Dearborn St.

Dirksen Federal Courthouse, 219 S. Dearborn St. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

Sun-Times Media

Federal prosecutors expanded their case this week against a Mexican resident accused of importing a drug into the United States to help people commit suicide, including in the Chicago area.

Daniel Gonzalez-Munguia, 40, faces up to 60 years in prison if convicted of the drug charges in the indictment handed up Tuesday. Court records show he was first charged in 2016 and indicted and arrested in 2021. The feds then added two counts in the indictment this week.

Gonzalez-Munguia is being held in Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center, records show. His attorney, Darryl Goldberg, told the Sun-Times in an email that Gonzalez-Munguia is “presumptively innocent.”

“This indictment involves a controversial subject matter with strong opinions on both sides,” Goldberg wrote. “[Gonzalez-Munguia] intends to address this through the legal process and not through the media at this time.”

The investigation dates back to March 2016, when federal authorities inspected a package in Kentucky on its way to Libertyville. Though declared as “2 mexican crafts,” it allegedly contained two pre-packaged, 100-milliliter medicine bottles containing pentobarbital and 20 tablets of an anti-nausea medication.

Investigators say they went to visit the package’s intended recipient, who turned out to be a licensed Wisconsin pharmacist and Lake Villa resident who had been staying in a residential suites hotel in Libertyville.

The pharmacist explained that his wife wanted a divorce and secured an order of protection, prompting his move to the hotel, records show. He said he became deeply depressed and began considering suicide — even paying for an online manual he described as a “how-to guide on committing suicide.”

The manual contained an email address for an individual who could provide drugs, he allegedly explained.

The pharmacist said he sent an email to the account and wound up ordering two vials of pentobarbital and anti-nausea pills, using Western Union to pay $644 to an individual in Mexico, records show.

The pharmacist also shared with investigators emails he’d received, including one that explained how to take the drugs and encouraged him to “please erase all emails between you and me and dispose the bottles at a safe place.”

The pharmacist told the authorities he was no longer suicidal and had begun seeing a counselor.

Investigators said they identified Gonzalez-Munguia as the user of the email account. They said the same account was used to sell pentobarbital to a 26-year-old in Mount Prospect, a 54-year-old in Chicago, a 29-year-old in California and a 52-year-old in Colorado.

All four had died.

Next Up In Crime
Chicago police misconduct files will soon be made public. ‘This is a huge step forward for transparency’
Woman who helped mother strangle Marlen Ochoa-Lopez and cut baby from womb gets 30 years in prison
Prosecutors won't oppose certificate of innocence for man convicted on testimony of legally blind witness
Two fatally shot in Little Village park
Boy, 12, critically hurt in Austin hit-and-run
9-year-old boy, woman injured in West Pullman hit-and-run
The Latest
A mural for Marlen Ochoa-Lopez at South Newberry Avenue and West 16th Street in Pilsen.
Crime
Woman who helped mother strangle Marlen Ochoa-Lopez and cut baby from womb gets 30 years in prison
Barely speaking above a whisper and fighting tears, Desiree Figueroa told Judge Peggy Chiampas that she was sorry. “I could never apologize for what I did enough at all,” she said. “That’s all, judge, thank you.”
By Matthew Hendrickson  and Andy Grimm
 
Carl Van Vechten (American, 1880–1964) ,Georgia O'Keeffe, June 5, 1936, Gelatin silver print. Image and sheet: 24.5 × 19.1 cm (9 5/8 × 7 1/2 in.) Philadelphia Museum of Art, gift of John Mark Lutz, 1965. Courtesy of the Philadelphia Museum of Art
Summer Guide
Georgia O'Keeffe exhibit at Art Institute finds the artist in a New York state of mind
Many people who know the independent-minded, proto-feminist’s iconic paintings of flowers and the American Southwest are likely to be surprised that from 1925-30 she primarily also created 25 or so scenes of Manhattan, where she was living at the time.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 
Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th) reacts after Ald. Scott Waguespack (32nd) made a motion to censure Ramirez-Rosa during a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Letters to the Editor
Give Ald. Ramirez-Rosa a leadership post on City Council again
Carlos has been instrumental in fostering consensus to enact significant policy wins on civilian police oversight and higher wages for tipped workers, a national activist writes. Ramirez-Rosa deserves to be restored to a leadership role on City Council.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Your Monster, starring Melissa Barrera and Tommy Dewey; Photo credit_ Will Stone.jpeg
Movies and TV
Screenings for Sundance Institute X Chicago announced
Chicago is the only U.S. city to host the event outside of Park City, Utah, home to the annual Sundance Film Festival.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
bear-s1-108-md-00941photo-matt-dinerstein-f.jpg
Movies and TV
'The Bear' on cable: FX to show Season 1 of hit Chicago show next week
Trailer for upcoming third season shows Carmy presenting his ‘non-negotiables.’
By Darel Jevens
 