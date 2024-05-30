Two fatally shot in Little Village park

Two men were found fatally shot in a soccer field at La Villita Park early Thursday in Little Village.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired at the park in the 2800 block of South Sacramento Avenue about 2 a.m. and found the victims, 27 and 29, dead on the scene, police said.

The two, who suffered from multiple gunshot wounds, were in a car crash in the 3100 block of South Kedzie Avenue before they were shot, according to sources.

No one is in custody and Area 4 detectives are investigating.