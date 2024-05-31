The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 31, 2024
Crime News Chicago

1 killed, 1 wounded in Austin shooting

A man, 58, was killed and a 40-year-old man was wounded during a shooting in the 5100 block of West Maypole Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 1 killed, 1 wounded in Austin shooting
Crime scene tape.

Crime scene tape. | Sun-Times file

Sun-Times file

One man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in Austin.

Tommy Marshall, 58, and an unidentified 40-year-old man were in the 5100 block of West Maypole Avenue about 5:40 p.m. when someone approached them and fired shots, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Marshall suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:43 p.m., according to the medical examiner’s office.

The other man was listed in fair condition at the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the back.

Detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.

Next Up In Crime
El Chapo's sons, accused Sinaloa cartel hitman face U.S. bounties for their capture. They're not the only ones.
Alderperson defends decision to stop sending automatic crime alerts to residents of her North Side ward
Email hack may have exposed University of Chicago Medical Center patient information
Family of man killed by Elk Grove Village police files wrongful-death lawsuit
Chicago police misconduct files will soon be made public. ‘This is a huge step forward for transparency’
Suicide assistance drugs imported into Chicago area from Mexico, feds say
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-530.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Boyfriend distracted by his teen kids and their volatile mom
Reader has dated him for seven years but is concerned about continuing a relationship with a man so involved with his family.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
My Kind of Town.png
The Watchdogs
Russian propaganda push expected in Chicago for Democratic National Convention, experts say
The convention in August will offer fertile ground for Russian and other foreign efforts to meddle in U.S. politics. “This is just a target-rich stew for the Russians to try lots of things and see what works,” says Max Bergmann of the Center for Strategic International Studies.
By Tom Schuba  and Frank Main
 
Bears stadium
Bears keep stadium focus on lakefront despite Springfield funding shutout
Despite another cool reception from state lawmakers in their bid for help financing a new dome south of Soldier Field, team officials insisted they’re still making forward progress.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Police stand near pedestrians on the sidewalk at night.
Other Views
Michigan Avenue, once a picture-perfect postcard, is now a depressing mess
‘I inhale smoke from so much weed I wonder why I don’t feel high. Adults, apparently mentally ill, scream on street corners.’
By Carol Felsenthal
 
Nestor Isidro Perez Salas, an accused cartel assassin, is arrested in November 2023 in Mexico.
El Chapo
El Chapo's sons, accused Sinaloa cartel hitman face U.S. bounties for their capture. They're not the only ones.
The State Department has paid over $180 million in rewards since 1986 for the capture of more than 90 people. A $3 million reward was posted for Nestor Isidro Perez Salas, who authorities say assassinated Mexican cops and a DEA informant for the “Chapitos,” four sons of imprisoned Sinaloa cartel kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman Loera who face drug charges in Chicago.
By Frank Main
 