1 killed, 1 wounded in Austin shooting

One man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in Austin.

Tommy Marshall, 58, and an unidentified 40-year-old man were in the 5100 block of West Maypole Avenue about 5:40 p.m. when someone approached them and fired shots, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Marshall suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:43 p.m., according to the medical examiner’s office.

The other man was listed in fair condition at the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the back.

Detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.

