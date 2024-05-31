The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 31, 2024
Man beaten to death in South Shore residence

A “person of interest” was being questioned by detectives after the man was found Thursday afternoon.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Detectives are questioning a “person of interest” after a man was found beaten to death inside a South Shore residence Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responded about 12:30 p.m. to a home in the 7400 block of South Yates Boulevard, where they found the 40-year-old unresponsive, Chicago police said.

The man suffered multiple injuries from an assault and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

No other details were available.

