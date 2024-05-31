Man beaten to death in South Shore residence

Detectives are questioning a “person of interest” after a man was found beaten to death inside a South Shore residence Thursday afternoon, officials said.
Officers responded about 12:30 p.m. to a home in the 7400 block of South Yates Boulevard, where they found the 40-year-old unresponsive, Chicago police said.
The man suffered multiple injuries from an assault and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.
No other details were available.
The Latest
Nicole Brown Simpson's sisters recall her life —with and without O.J. — in Lifetime documentary series
“She’s someone who just was very warm, very warm-hearted and quirky,” says Tanya Brown, of her late sister Nicole Brown Simpson.
From parties, street festivals, family fun and much more, here’s what’s on Chicago’s Pride 2024 calendar.
Trump’s money has helped him delay the other more serious criminal cases against him.
Even more moderate Illinois Republicans who don’t support the former president said they were “troubled” by the case that resulted in a conviction on 34 felony counts in New York.
“Big-league at-bats from Miguel [Amaya] are a great teacher right now,” manager Craig Counsell said. “At his experience level, he will improve. But like I said earlier, we need improved offense from our catchers and there’s no question about it.”