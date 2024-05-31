The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 31, 2024
Man shot to death in Auburn Gresham

The 41-year-old was in the 8700 block of South Loomis Street, where two gunmen approached him and fired shots, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 41-year-old man was fatally shot Friday in Auburn Gresham on the South Side.

About 7 p.m., he was in the 8700 block of South Loomis Street when two gunmen approached him and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No arrests were reported.

