Man shot to death in Auburn Gresham

A 41-year-old man was fatally shot Friday in Auburn Gresham on the South Side.
About 7 p.m., he was in the 8700 block of South Loomis Street when two gunmen approached him and fired shots, Chicago police said.
The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No arrests were reported.
Family, friends gather at vigil for 5-year-old fatally shot on Near West Side: 'I wish I could see her again'
The Latest
‘‘It’s the big leagues,’’ third-base coach Willie Harris said. ‘‘They make plays sometimes, and sometimes it doesn’t work out for us. Today, it was one of those days where it didn’t work out for me particularly.’’
“It’s tough right now,” second baseman Nicky Lopez said.
This is exactly the right time for the Bears to be on HBO's 'Hard Knocks,' whether they like it or not
The Bears have had plenty of forgettable seasons in the four decades since they won the Super Bowl. The fact they’ve climbed back to national relevance is a positive.
Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso are the newest stars in the Sky. They and their teammates are burning bright.
The election marks the first time that Mexicans abroad are able to vote by mail, electronically or in person across 23 locations around the world, including several U.S cities.