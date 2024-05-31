Shorewood man charged in connection with Joliet mass shooting

A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with a shooting rampage in January that left eight people dead and a ninth wounded in Joliet.

Jon Hansen, 24, of Shorewood, was arrested Friday on charges of first-degree murder of Toyosi Bakare, 28, and attempted first-degree murder of a 42-year-old man Jan. 21. The shootings happened about two miles apart within 10 minutes, according to the Will County sheriff’s office.

The next day, seven people were found shot to death inside two homes in the far southwestern suburb. Romeo Nance, 23, who was accused of shooting all nine victims, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound later that night as he was being pursued by U.S. marshals near San Antonio, Texas, authorities have said.

Hansen is accused of being with Nance during the shootings Jan. 21 that injured the 42-year-old man in the 200 block of Davis Street and killed Bakare at the Pheasant Run Apartment complex.

Nance then gave Hansen the gun used to shoot and injure the man, which Hansen threw into the DuPage River, according to police. Authorities later found the gun in the river.

Hansen Will County sheriff’s office

The seven other shooting victims found in two homes in the 2200 block of West Acres Road were members of Nance’s family, according to police.

Killed Jan. 21 in the two homes were Nance’s mother, Tameaka Nance, 47; sisters Alexandria Nance, 20, Alonnah Nance, 16, and Angel Nance, 14; brother Joshua Nance, 31; aunt Christine Esters, 38; and uncle William Esters II, 35, according to the Will County coroner’s office.

Hansen is not accused of being involved with those shootings.

Nance’s girlfriend, 21-year-old Kyleigh Cleveland-Singleton, also faces a felony obstruction of justice charge in connection with the shooting. She is accused of giving false information about not knowing Nance’s phone number “with the intent to prevent the apprehension of Romeo Nance for first degree murder,” according to court documents.