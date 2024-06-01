The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 1, 2024
Woman charged in beating death of man in South Shore

Victoria Greyson, 22, has been charged with concealing a homicidal death, police said Saturday.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Victoria Greyson, 22, has been charged with a felony count of concealing a homicidal death, police announced Saturday afternoon.

A 22-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the death of a man whose battered body was found Thursday inside a home in South Shore, Chicago police said.

Victoria Greyson, 22 faces a felony count of concealing a homicidal death, police announced Saturday, but didn’t release more details.

Officers responded to the home Thursday afternoon in the 7400 block of South Yates Boulevard, where they found the 40-year-old man unresponsive, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy by the Cook County medical examiner’s office, who found he died of injuries in an assault.

His identity hasn’t been released.

Greyson was expected to appear in court Sunday.

