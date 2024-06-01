Woman charged in beating death of man in South Shore

A 22-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the death of a man whose battered body was found Thursday inside a home in South Shore, Chicago police said.
Victoria Greyson, 22 faces a felony count of concealing a homicidal death, police announced Saturday, but didn’t release more details.
Officers responded to the home Thursday afternoon in the 7400 block of South Yates Boulevard, where they found the 40-year-old man unresponsive, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
His death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy by the Cook County medical examiner’s office, who found he died of injuries in an assault.
His identity hasn’t been released.
Greyson was expected to appear in court Sunday.
Family, friends gather at vigil for 5-year-old fatally shot on Near West Side: 'I wish I could see her again'
The Latest
Hasta 1,500 mexicanos con identificación para votar también podrán ejercer su voto en el consulado mexicano de Chicago antes de las 6pm el Domingo Junio 2.
In total, there were six top-four picks from the last four draft classes on the floor and three more who were selected in the top seven. If these stars align, the Sky and Fever could be headed for contentious playoff battles for years to come.
Sun-Times, Vocalo and WBEZ are looking to spotlight LGBTQ+ stories in our city during Pride Month and beyond.
When two drag performers led ‘Old MacDonald’ the kids imagined a world full of wonder and possibility. Why can’t we?
Late Friday, a 43-year-old man was near his home in the 4700 block of West Wrightwood Avenue when he began arguing with three men he knew, Chicago police said.