4-year-old boy hit, killed by driver in Avalon Park

A 4-year-old boy was killed when he was struck by a pickup truck in Avalon Park on Sunday, according to Chicago police.

The driver of the pickup truck was traveling west and attempting to turn north into the 8100 block of South Harper Avenue about 5:24 p.m., when the driver struck a 4-year-old boy, police said. The child was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he later died.

The driver was cited for failing to yield, and an investigation is ongoing.