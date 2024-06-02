The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 2, 2024
2 CPD squad cars responding to a call collide, hit civilian vehicle in Lakeview

The crash occurred about 5:14 p.m. in the 3500 block of North Southport Avenue, police said. ‘All parties involved’ were taken to hospitals and later released. No information was given on injuries.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Police said “all parties involved” were taken to nearby hospitals and were later released, but that information about how many officers and how many civilians were involved or hospitalized wasn’t available.

Two Chicago police vehicles responding to a call in Lakeview on Sunday afternoon collided, according to Chicago police.

A Chicago police officer was driving a marked car west on West Addison Street while responding to a request for assistance about 5:14 p.m. when he hit another Chicago police officer’s marked vehicle that was heading north in the 3500 block of North Southport Avenue, police said. One of the vehicles then struck a Honda SUV that had been attempting to turn.

The Latest
Screen Shot 2024-06-02 at 10.18.19 PM.png
Crime
Girl, 13, struck by car in Roseland is hospitalized
The girl was crossing the street in the 11400 block of South Indiana Avenue about 4:22 p.m. Sunday when a man driving a Ford sedan hit her, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Caleb Williams
Bears
Caleb Williams and 'Hard Knocks' will help bring the Bears out of their beige shell
The rookie is being asked to do what the 1985 team did to Chicago: Captivate.
By Rick Morrissey
 
Chicago Sky v Indiana Fever
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky, Angel Reese fined for breaking media policies; Chennedy Carter's foul on Caitlin Clark upgraded
Breaking WNBA media policies has been a pattern of behavior for the Sky for years.
By Annie Costabile
 
Flashing lights on a police vehicle.
Crime
Bicyclist fatally struck by car in Garfield Ridge
A man was turning his car left onto Natchez Avenue from 57th Street when he struck the bicyclist, a 68-year-old man.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Angel Reese wears a Chicago Sky jersey during a basketball game.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
WNBA, Sky want more coverage? Good, it's deserved — but maybe learn to deal with a little criticism
Describing things as they are is what reporters are supposed to do. Fawning fandom isn’t in the job description.
By Steve Greenberg
 