2 CPD squad cars responding to a call collide, hit civilian vehicle in Lakeview

Two Chicago police vehicles responding to a call in Lakeview on Sunday afternoon collided, according to Chicago police.

A Chicago police officer was driving a marked car west on West Addison Street while responding to a request for assistance about 5:14 p.m. when he hit another Chicago police officer’s marked vehicle that was heading north in the 3500 block of North Southport Avenue, police said. One of the vehicles then struck a Honda SUV that had been attempting to turn.

Two police cars collided at the intersection of Southport and Addison. cc: @CWBChicago pic.twitter.com/5b8CnQikDO — Southport Corridor Chicago (@SouthportCor) June 2, 2024

Police said “all parties involved” were taken to nearby hospitals and were later released, but information about how many officers and how many civilians were involved or hospitalized wasn’t available.

