Girl, 13, struck by car in Roseland is hospitalized

A 13-year-old girl was hospitalized who was struck by a driver in Roseland on Sunday afternoon has been hospitalized, according to Chicago police.

The girl had been crossing the street in the middle of the 11400 block of South Indiana Avenue about 4:22 p.m. when a man driving a Ford sedan hit her, police said. She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

An investigation is ongoing.

