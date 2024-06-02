Girl, 13, struck by car in Roseland is hospitalized
The girl was crossing the street in the 11400 block of South Indiana Avenue about 4:22 p.m. Sunday when a man driving a Ford sedan hit her, police said.
The girl had been crossing the street in the middle of the 11400 block of South Indiana Avenue about 4:22 p.m. when a man driving a Ford sedan hit her, police said. She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.
An investigation is ongoing.
