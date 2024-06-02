The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 2, 2024
Three questioned in shooting, SWAT standoff in South Shore

A man, 31, was in the 2100 block of East 71st Street about 1:16 p.m. when a person approached him and shot him in the shoulder, police said. Police saw several people run into a nearby building. After a standoff, three people were taken in for questioning.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man, 31, was in the 2100 block of East 71st Street when a person approached him and shot him in the shoulder, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Sun-Times file

A SWAT standoff ended in three people being detained after a man was shot in South Shore on Sunday afternoon, Chicago police said.

A man, 31, was in the 2100 block of East 71st Street about 1:16 p.m. when a person approached him and shot him in the shoulder, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Chicago police officers heard the shots and responded to the scene, and saw at least people run into a nearby building, police said. SWAT officers also responded, and three people were brought in for questioning.

The investigation remains ongoing.

