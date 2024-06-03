Child killed in I-57 rollover crash near Washington Heights
State police responded to reports of a crash in the northbound lanes of I-57 near 107th Street about 7:17 p.m. Monday and found a child dead, police said. Others in the car were hospitalized.
A child was killed in a rollover crash on I-57 on Monday, the Illinois State Police said.
State police responded to reports of a crash in the northbound lanes of I-57 near 107th Street about 7:17 p.m. and found a child in the car who had died, police said. Other occupants of th car were taken to nearby hospitals, though the number of occupants and their conditions was unclear.
The right two lanes of northbound I-57 were closed for the ongoing investigation.
