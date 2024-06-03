Man facing attempted murder charges in South Shore shooting, SWAT standoff
Jeremy Stone, 31, was arrested Sunday afternoon, about an hour after he allegedly shot another man, 31, in the 2100 block of East 71st Street about 1:16 p.m., police said.
A Chicago man was charged after a shooting and SWAT standoff in South Shore on Sunday, according to Chicago police.
Jeremy Stone, 31, is facing an attempted murder charge, police said.
Stone was arrested Sunday afternoon, about an hour after he allegedly shot another man, 31, in the 2100 block of East 71st Street around 1:16 p.m., police said. The victim, who was shot in the shoulder, was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
Chicago police officers nearby responded after hearing the shots, and saw people run into a nearby building, police said. SWAT officers also responded, and three people were brought in for questioning after.
Stone is due in court Tuesday.
