Man fatally shot in Avalon Park

A man was shot and killed in the Avalon Park neighborhood late Sunday night, on the South Side police said.
Chicago police found the man, 40, in the 8600 block of South Cregier Avenue around 11:50 p.m. when responding to a gunshot detection alert. The unidentified man had been shot in the head and was dead on the scene, police said.
No one is in custody and Area 2 detectives are investigating.
