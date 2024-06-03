Man shot, killed in South Shore

A man was killed in a shooting in South Shore on Monday afternoon, according to Chicago police.
The man, 26, was in the 7000 block of South Merrill Avenue about 3:40 p.m. when someone approached him and shot him in the head, chest and waist, police said. He died at the scene.
One person was brought in for questioning, police said.
