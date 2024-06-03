The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 3, 2024
Man shot, killed in South Shore

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Sun-Times file

A man was killed in a shooting in South Shore on Monday afternoon, according to Chicago police.

The man, 26, was in the 7000 block of South Merrill Avenue about 3:40 p.m. when someone approached him and shot him in the head, chest and waist, police said. He died at the scene.

One person was brought in for questioning, police said.

