Motorcyclist killed in Rogers Park collision

A man riding a motorcycle has died after striking a car in Rogers Park Sunday night, police said.

The motorcyclist, 40, was in the 6600 block of North Sheridan Road around 10:30 p.m. when he ran into a vehicle making a U-turn, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Presence St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he died. A passenger of the car was taken to the same hospital, where she was listed in good condition.

No other injuries were reported and Chicago police Major Accidents Unit is investigating.