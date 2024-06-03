Motorcyclist killed in Rogers Park collision

A man riding a motorcycle has died after striking a car in Rogers Park Sunday night, police said.
The motorcyclist, 40, was in the 6600 block of North Sheridan Road around 10:30 p.m. when he ran into a vehicle making a U-turn, according to Chicago police.
He was taken to Presence St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he died. A passenger of the car was taken to the same hospital, where she was listed in good condition.
No other injuries were reported and Chicago police Major Accidents Unit is investigating.
