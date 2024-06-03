Teen killed, another wounded in Washington Heights shooting

One teen was killed and another wounded in a shooting in Washington Heights, Chicago police said.

A man, 18, and woman, 19, were in a car in the 9600 block of South Green Street about 5:37 p.m. Monday when two people with handguns approached and shot them, police said. The man was struck multiple times. The woman was struck in the head.

They were both taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where the man died and the woman was in critical condition.

No one is in custody.