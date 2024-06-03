Teen killed, another wounded in Washington Heights shooting
A man, 18, and woman, 19, were in a car in the 9600 block of South Green Street about 5:37 p.m. Monday when two people with handguns approached and shot them, police said.
One teen was killed and another wounded in a shooting in Washington Heights, Chicago police said.
A man, 18, and woman, 19, were in a car in the 9600 block of South Green Street about 5:37 p.m. Monday when two people with handguns approached and shot them, police said. The man was struck multiple times. The woman was struck in the head.
They were both taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where the man died and the woman was in critical condition.
No one is in custody.
The Rev. Jeremiah Lynch, 73, was at his home in the 1000 block of West Taylor Street when he saw two males attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a parked car. Lynch told the Sun-Times he suffered a graze wound to the forehead when one of them fired at him.