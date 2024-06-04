1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting in South Side park

A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting at Jackson Park on the South Side on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert about 1:50 p.m. at the park near the 2000 block of East 67th Street found two men with gunshot wounds, Chicago police said.

A 39-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His name hasn’t been released.

Another man, 25, was shot in the shoulder, face and thigh and was taken to the same hospital, where he was in fair condition.

No arrests were made.