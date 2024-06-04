1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting in South Side park
Officers were responding to a ShotSpotter alert about 1:50 p.m. at Jackson Park near the 2000 block of East 67th Street when they found two men shot, Chicago police said.
A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting at Jackson Park on the South Side on Tuesday afternoon.
Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert about 1:50 p.m. at the park near the 2000 block of East 67th Street found two men with gunshot wounds, Chicago police said.
A 39-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His name hasn’t been released.
Another man, 25, was shot in the shoulder, face and thigh and was taken to the same hospital, where he was in fair condition.
No arrests were made.
Woman accused of driving drunk on shoulder of Eisenhower, fatally striking two recent high school grads
For third time, Illinois lawmakers fail to pass Karina’s Bill aimed at protecting domestic violence victims
The Latest
The big issue Tuesday was Williams and the offensive line struggling with cadence and false starts.
The settlement came after the grocery giant was accused of overcharging customers who purchased sold-by-weight groceries.
Woman accused of driving drunk on shoulder of Eisenhower, fatally striking two recent high school grads
Shealyn M. Sherwood of Hoffman Estates and Erik C. Cox of Rolling Meadows, both 18, were killed when Ashanti Gates’ car slammed into them in the outbound lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway near Paulina Street, prosecutors said.
White Sox' Tommy Pham, Dominic Fletcher land on IL; Luis Robert Jr. is reinstated and Zach Remillard DFA'd
Meanwhile, the Sox have called up outfielders Zach DeLoach and Duke Ellis from the minors.
Summer fishing and school’s-out fishing, in all their manifestations and wide variety (hybrid striped bass, coho, yellow perch, cicada fishing, big carp), lead this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.