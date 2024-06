Boy, 14, in critical condition after being shot in Gage Park

A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in the Gage Park neighborhood Tuesday morning, police said.

The boy was outside in the 5400 block of South Sacramento Avenue when someone approached and fired multiple shots around 11 a.m., Chicago police said.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds throughout the body.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.