Chicago police recruit shot in Lincoln Square

A man who is a current Chicago police recruit was shot and hospitalized early Tuesday in Lincoln Square.

The recruit, a 21-year-old man, was behind the wheel of a car traveling west on the 2600 block of West Gunnison Street when someone fired shots, hitting him in the back and causing him to slam into a parked car about 12:15 a.m., according to Chicago police.

The recruit was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition. A 24-year-old man who was a passenger was not hurt, police said.

No one is in custody and Area 3 detectives are investigating.