Chicago police recruit shot in Lincoln Square

A man who is a current Chicago police recruit was shot and hospitalized early Tuesday in Lincoln Square.
The recruit, a 21-year-old man, was behind the wheel of a car traveling west on the 2600 block of West Gunnison Street when someone fired shots, hitting him in the back and causing him to slam into a parked car about 12:15 a.m., according to Chicago police.
The recruit was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition. A 24-year-old man who was a passenger was not hurt, police said.
No one is in custody and Area 3 detectives are investigating.
The Latest
Payouts from her parents come to an end, so woman punishes them by blocking their calls and social media posts.
The proposal drew some concerns over parking and a liquor license from neighbors in Graceland West, though the neighborhood’s community group voted in favor of the necessary zoning change.
“I’m a competitor,” the Sky guard said. “I’m going to compete no matter who you are, no matter who is in front of me. That’s just what [the foul] was. Heat of the moment play, we’re going back and forth. It’s basketball. It’s all hoops. After we finish the game, it’s all love.”
Replacing NBC Sports Chicago, CHSN said it will launch with agreements with cable, streaming and over-the-air providers, though it didn’t name any in its announcement.