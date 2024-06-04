The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 4, 2024
Chicago police recruit shot in Lincoln Square

The man, 21, is in good condition at a hospital, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A Chicago police recruit was shot in the 2600 block of West Gunnison Street about 12:15 a.m., police said.

A man who is a current Chicago police recruit was shot and hospitalized early Tuesday in Lincoln Square.

The recruit, a 21-year-old man, was behind the wheel of a car traveling west on the 2600 block of West Gunnison Street when someone fired shots, hitting him in the back and causing him to slam into a parked car about 12:15 a.m., according to Chicago police.

The recruit was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition. A 24-year-old man who was a passenger was not hurt, police said.

No one is in custody and Area 3 detectives are investigating.

