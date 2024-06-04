One shot on I-57 near Morgan Park

One person was injured during a shooting that happened after a crash on I-57 late Monday near the city’s Morgan Park neighborhood, police said.

It happened about 10 p.m. when two cars had crashed and both pulled over near 111th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

At that point someone fired shots, hitting the person, whose whose age and gender was not given. They were taken to a nearby hospital and the assailant fled the scene, state police said.

Troopers canvassed the scene and traffic was diverted off at 119th Street Tuesday morning, but the lanes have since been reopened.

