The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Crime Kenwood

Girl, 14, shot in Kenwood

The gunman, who the girl knows, shot her in the hand during an argument, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Girl, 14, shot in Kenwood
police-patch.jpg

It happened about 12:05 a.m. in the 4300 block of South Lake Park Avenue.

File photo

A 14-year-old girl was taken to a hospital in good condition after she was shot during an argument in Kenwood early Wednesday, police said.

She was arguing with a male she knew in the 4300 block of South Lake Park Avenue when he drew a gun and fired shots just after midnight, according to Chicago police.

She was shot in the hand and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was listed in good condition.

The gunman ran away and was not in custody and Area 1 detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Chicago police recruit shot in Lincoln Square during possible carjacking attempt, alderperson says
Two teens' promising futures end on Eisenhower Expy. — allegedly struck by drunk driver
First responder couple get ‘absolutely amazing’ response to fundraiser for wife’s health emergency
Kim Foxx wants to stop prosecuting felony cases tied to some traffic stops. Wrong move.
2 charged in fatal shooting of young father in Dunning
Loop's safety and hospitality 'ambassadors' program expands for summer
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-650.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My boyfriend puts off divorcing his wife — for 25 years
He’s separated and says he wants to end his first marriage but still hasn’t done it, and his longtime partner doesn’t want to nag him about it.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
CPSGRAD-06XX24-7.jpg
Education
CPS grads, lifelong neighbors, head to Stanford together on full rides
Despite spending years apart and taking diverging paths, Guadalupe Miranda and Fernando Gonzalez graduated from Chicago Public Schools last week. Childhood classmates, both earned full scholarships to Stanford University in August. They’re now hanging out to share excitement about their college plans.
By Nader Issa
 
Mike (Will Smith, left) and Marcus (Martin Lawrence) try to clear the name of their late captain in "Bad Boys: Ride or Die."
Movies and TV
'Bad Boys: Ride or Die': Cruddy buddy-cop comedy mars the franchise
Chemistry of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence still intact in cartoonishly over-the-top mess.
By Richard Roeper
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, June 5, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Pedro Grifol
White Sox
On a stormy night at Wrigley, White Sox' Pedro Grifol ponders his future: 'If a decision is made, it's made'
On one side was the Cubs’ Craig Counsell, whose five-year, $40 million contract is the richest ever for a manager. On the other was Grifol, who would be on the first bus out of town along with reviled chairman Jerry Reinsdorf if Sox fans had anything to do with it.
By Steve Greenberg
 