Girl, 14, shot in Kenwood

A 14-year-old girl was taken to a hospital in good condition after she was shot during an argument in Kenwood early Wednesday, police said.
She was arguing with a male she knew in the 4300 block of South Lake Park Avenue when he drew a gun and fired shots just after midnight, according to Chicago police.
She was shot in the hand and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was listed in good condition.
The gunman ran away and was not in custody and Area 1 detectives are investigating.
