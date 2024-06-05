Woman, 71, stabbed near Union Station in West Loop
The woman was in the 200 block of South Canal Street about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday when police say someone stabbed her. She’s hospitalized in critical condition. A male suspect was taken into custody and charges were pending.
A 71-year-old woman was stabbed Wednesday near Union Station in the West Loop.
The woman was in the 200 block of South Canal Street about 1:30 p.m. when a man approached her and stabbed her multiple times with a sharp object, Chicago police said.
The woman was taken in critical condition to a nearby hospital, police said.
The suspect fled, but was taken into custody by officers responding to the scene, police said.
Detectives are investigating.
