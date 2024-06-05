The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Woman, 71, stabbed near Union Station in West Loop

The woman was in the 200 block of South Canal Street about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday when police say someone stabbed her. She’s hospitalized in critical condition. A male suspect was taken into custody and charges were pending.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Woman, 71, stabbed near Union Station in West Loop
cpd-03.JPG

The 200 block of South Canal Street in Chicago.

Google Street View

A 71-year-old woman was stabbed Wednesday near Union Station in the West Loop.

The woman was in the 200 block of South Canal Street about 1:30 p.m. when a man approached her and stabbed her multiple times with a sharp object, Chicago police said.

The woman was taken in critical condition to a nearby hospital, police said.

The suspect fled, but was taken into custody by officers responding to the scene, police said.

Detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Tow truck driver shot, killed in Crestwood road rage attack
Por tercera vez, legisladores de Illinois no aprueban ley de Karina
How the seizure of a woman's purple gun led to a Chicago police corruption scandal
Dos acusados por el asesinato de un joven padre en Dunning
4 Chicago police officers face dismissal for allegedly stealing cash and drugs, lying about gun seizures
Girl, 14, shot in Kenwood
The Latest
Monica Alvarez at a press conference supporting Karina's Bill.
La Voz Chicago
Por tercera vez, legisladores de Illinois no aprueban ley de Karina
La propuesta de ley que cuenta con apoyo bipartidista, le quitaría las armas a las personas con órdenes de restricción en su contra.
By Mawa Iqbal
 
Matt Eberflus, Rome Odunze
Bears
In shadow of QB Caleb Williams, Bears rookie WR Rome Odunze off to strong start
Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Odunze has been “almost exceptional” in learning the offense.
By Jason Lieser
 
Election 2024 Kennedy
Columnists
Money can’t buy you love — or a winning election campaign
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Vivek Ramaswamy and other current and former political candidates are proof that spending money recklessly and narcissistically on longshot races and vanity projects is neither fiscally responsible nor in the spirit of public service.
By S. E. Cupp
 
Lakisha German
The Watchdogs
How the seizure of a woman's purple gun led to a Chicago police corruption scandal
Lakisha German said she knew there was “B.S. going on” when an officer took her handgun and told her, “This never happened.”
By Tom Schuba  and Frank Main
 
Sundays on State. Courtesy Chicago Loop Alliance
Editorials
Downtown's expanded street ambassador program stands to benefit the Loop
The Loop needs a lot these days: store vacancies filled, more effective police patrols, and a total rethinking of major streets. Broadening the street ambassadors program is a key step in that revitalization work.
By CST Editorial Board
 