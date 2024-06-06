2 charged in shooting of man on I-57 near Morgan Park

Two men have been charged in connection with a shooting this week on Interstate 57 near Morgan Park.

The driver of a Chevrolet Impala rear-ended a Toyota RAV4 about 10 p.m. Monday on northbound I-57 near 111th Street. Both drivers pulled over, Illinois State Police said.

Tayvon Green-Powe, 25, who was in the Impala, is accused of firing multiple shots at the driver of the Toyota. Kraig Payne, 25, then drove away in the Impala, according to police.

The driver of the Toyota, a man whose age wasn’t released, was shot and taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

Green-Powe, of Harvey, is charged with two felony counts of attempted murder. Payne, of Chicago, faces a felony count of aggravated fleeing to elude and three felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

They were arrested Tuesday at a home in Harvey, where officers found multiple firearms in Payne’s possession, police said.

A judge ordered both men held in custody while they await trial.

Green-Powe’s next court date is June 11. Payne is due back in court June 24.