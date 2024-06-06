The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 6, 2024
Crime News Chicago

2 charged in shooting of man on I-57 near Morgan Park

Two cars pulled over to the side of the expressway about 10 p.m. Monday near 111th Street after a collision on I-57. Tayvon Green-Powe, 25, allegedly stepped out of one car and shot and wounded another motorist.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 2 charged in shooting of man on I-57 near Morgan Park
gavel2.jpg

Two men have been charged in connection with a shooting this week on Interstate 57 near Morgan Park.

The driver of a Chevrolet Impala rear-ended a Toyota RAV4 about 10 p.m. Monday on northbound I-57 near 111th Street. Both drivers pulled over, Illinois State Police said.

Tayvon Green-Powe, 25, who was in the Impala, is accused of firing multiple shots at the driver of the Toyota. Kraig Payne, 25, then drove away in the Impala, according to police.

The driver of the Toyota, a man whose age wasn’t released, was shot and taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

Green-Powe, of Harvey, is charged with two felony counts of attempted murder. Payne, of Chicago, faces a felony count of aggravated fleeing to elude and three felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

They were arrested Tuesday at a home in Harvey, where officers found multiple firearms in Payne’s possession, police said.

A judge ordered both men held in custody while they await trial.

Green-Powe’s next court date is June 11. Payne is due back in court June 24.

Next Up In Crime
Hundreds march to demand more help finding Black girls and women who are missing — but never forgotten
California man held in stabbing of woman near Union Station
Child welfare worker who handled A.J. Freund case gets 6 months in jail
1 worker dead, 1 badly hurt in fall from scaffolding at University of Chicago Medical Center
Deaths of 2 brothers found outside Highland Park house fire investigated as homicide
Teen attack on couple prompts alderperson's call for 8 p.m. curfew for minors downtown
The Latest
Paul DeJong
White Sox
White Sox blown out in franchise record 14th straight defeat
Red Sox pound White Sox early and often, Houck takes no-hitter into sixth
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
cst.brightspotcdn-1.png
Crime
California man held in stabbing of woman near Union Station
Wilson Barreno, 25, of Oakland, Calif., was arrested moments after he allegedly attacked a 71-year-old woman in the 200 block of South Canal Street on Wednesday.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
D'AQUINO
Israel-Hamas War
DePaul adjunct professor fired for optional assignment on how 'genocide in Gaza' impacts health and biology
Students delivered a petition calling for the reinstatement of Anne d’Aquino on Thursday morning. She was fired on May 8 — two days after she offered an optional assignment, asking students to analyze the impact of “the genocide in Gaza on human health.”
By Jessica Ma
 
Calumet Fisheries at 3259 E. 95th St. along the Calumet River, Friday afternoon. The location recently had its license suspended by the Chicago Department of Public Health.&nbsp;
Food and Restaurants
Calumet Fisheries to reopen Saturday — rebuilt after devastating fire last fall
The seafood restaurant, one of the few smokehouses left in Illinois, was gutted in a fire in November due to an electrical issue. It underwent extensive renovation for its Saturday soft reopening. “My Facebook page has been off the hook with people just dying to come back,” co-owner Mark Kotlick said.
By Jessica Ma
 
Argentina’s Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after his team beat France in the final. Argentina won 4-2 in a penalty shootout after the match ended tied 3-3.
Soccer
Diego Valeri expects "magic moments" when Lionel Messi, Argentina face Ecuador at Soldier Field
Messi and the reigning world champions are preparing for the upcoming Copa America with a friendly in Chicago.
By Brian Sandalow
 