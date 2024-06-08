The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
3 kids wounded in shootings hour apart in Douglas

A 12-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl were shot about 9:20 p.m. in the 500 block of East 31st Street. A 16-year-old boy was shot about 10:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of South King Drive.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Police crime scene tape.

The shootings occurred about 9:20 p.m. in the 500 block of East 31st Street, and in the 3400 block of South King Drive just before 10:15 p.m.

Sun-Times file

Two teens and a 12-year-old boy were wounded in a pair of shootings Friday night in Douglas.

The first shooting happened about 9:20 p.m. in the 500 block of East 31st Street. Someone in a silver sedan opened fire, striking the 12-year-old walking with a group of people and a 15-year-old girl sitting in a car, Chicago police said.

The boy was shot multiple times in the leg and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital. The girl suffered several gunshot wounds in the back and was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center. Both were listed in good condition, police said.

A 16-year-old boy was shot less than an hour later and about a half-mile away.

He was standing in a fast food restaurant parking lot in the 3400 block of South King Drive just before 10:15 p.m. when someone opened fire, police said.

The boy was shot in the abdomen and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No arrests were reported in either shooting.

