Man fatally shot in Austin

A man was shot and killed Friday in the Austin neighborhood.
Officers responding to a call of shots fired about 9:50 p.m. in the 5800 block of West Division Street found the 39-year-old lying on the ground in an alley, Chicago police said, with a gun in his hand.
The man, shot in his neck and chest, died after being taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, police said.
Circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known, police said.
No arrests were reported.
The Latest
The Cubs and Reds now have the same record at 31-33, tied for second in the National League Central.
McMichael chose Jarrett Payton, the WGN broadcaster and son of Bears legend Walter Payton, to introduce him at the ceremony.
360 Chicago, which has an observation deck and bar on the 94th floor of the former John Hancock Center, announced the purchase of the 95th and 96th floors, which housed the restaurant and lounge near the top of the building, now known simply as 875 N. Michigan Ave.
Francisca “Paquita” Morales was born June 6, 1917 in Puerto Rico. She moved to Chicago in 1970.