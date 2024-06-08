The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 8, 2024
Man fatally shot in Austin

Officers found the man lying on the ground in an alley with multiple gunshot wounds. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

Officers responding to a call of shots fired about 9:50 p.m. in the 5800 block of West Division Street found the 39-year-old lying on the ground in an alley, Chicago police said. A handgun was found in his hand.

A man was shot and killed Friday in the Austin neighborhood.

Officers responding to a call of shots fired about 9:50 p.m. in the 5800 block of West Division Street found the 39-year-old lying on the ground in an alley, Chicago police said, with a gun in his hand.

The man, shot in his neck and chest, died after being taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, police said.

Circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known, police said.

No arrests were reported.

