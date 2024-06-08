The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 8, 2024
Crime Chicago

Person fatally shot in Woodlawn

The male suffered a gunshot wound to the chest about 5:15 p.m. Saturday in the 6600 block of South Rhodes Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Person fatally shot in Woodlawn
Crime scene tape. Stock photo.

Chicago Police Department | Sun-Times file photo

Sun-Times file

A person was shot and killed Saturday in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

The male, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was on a sidewalk about 5:15 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Rhodes Avenue when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were reported.

Next Up In Crime
2 shot inside Loop restaurant
Curfew kerfuffle? Opinions different as night and day on earlier curfew for youths downtown
Man fatally shot in Austin
3 kids wounded in shootings hour apart in Douglas
Princess Bell, who died in Washington Heights double fatal shooting, was a 'true light,' loved ones say
Morton Grove man claimed to ship COVID-19 test kits to Medicare participants, but FBI says they were dead
The Latest
DSC_0353.jpg
Entertainment and Culture
Godzilla lands in Chicago for 70th anniversary, 24-hour movie marathon: 'Happy birthday, Godzilla'
The celebration runs through Thursday, though the main event, a 24-hour movie marathon of 23 of the 35 monster movies from the ’50s through ’70s — the “Showa Era,” as it’s known — is set to go from noon Saturday to noon Sunday.
By Violet Miller
 
Chicago White Sox v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Nico Hoerner diagnosed with fracture in his hand, Cubs weighing whether to put him on IL
Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki was also out of the lineup Saturday, but manger Craig Counsell said he was optimistic Suzuki would return in the next day or two.
By Maddie Lee
 
Crystal Lake Central's Thomas Korn, facing with arms raised, celebrates the Tigers' 3-2 Class 3A state championship victory against Lemont.
High School Baseball
Crystal Lake Central keeps juices flowing, knocks off Lemont to win Class 3A state title
The Tigers came from behind to beat Lemont 3-2 in the Class 3A IHSA state championship game Saturday at Duly Health and Care Field.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Pedro Grifol
White Sox
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol keeping focus away from trades
With the Sox miles from contention and effectively playing out the string of a lost season, how many players get traded and when will be topics of conversation.
By Brian Sandalow
 
BEACHTAKEOVER-060724-16.jpg
Crime
Curfew kerfuffle? Opinions different as night and day on earlier curfew for youths downtown
Ald. Brian Hopkins reignited the debate, proposing an 8 p.m. curfew downtown for unaccompanied minors, two hours earlier than the current curfew. But research already shows curfews are “ineffective at reducing crime and victimization.”
By Sophie Sherry
 