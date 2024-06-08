Person fatally shot in Woodlawn

A person was shot and killed Saturday in the Woodlawn neighborhood.
The male, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was on a sidewalk about 5:15 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Rhodes Avenue when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.
He suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No arrests were reported.
