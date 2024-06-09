The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Man killed in West Pullman shooting

The man, 28, was driving southbound in the 12100 block of South Halsted Street about 5:51 p.m. when someone in a black sedan fired shots, hitting the man multiple times, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The 12100 block of South Halsted Street in West Pullman.

Google Maps

A man was shot and killed in West Pullman Sunday night, according to Chicago police.

The man, 28, was driving southbound in the 12100 block of South Halsted Street about 5:51 p.m. when someone in a black sedan fired shots, hitting the man multiple times, police said. The victim then hit a parked car, causing his vehicle to catch on fire.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one is in custody.

