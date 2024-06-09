Teen, woman wounded in West Pullman shooting

A 14-year-old boy and 55-year-old woman were wounded in a shooting in West Pullman on Sunday evening.

The two were on the sidewalk in the 11800 block of South Michigan Avenue about 6:37 p.m. when people in a nearby vehicle shot at them, police said. The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital and the woman was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn; both were in fair condition with gunshot wounds to their right legs.

No one is in custody.