Teen, woman wounded in West Pullman shooting

A 14-year-old boy and 55-year-old woman were wounded in a shooting in West Pullman on Sunday evening.
The two were on the sidewalk in the 11800 block of South Michigan Avenue about 6:37 p.m. when people in a nearby vehicle shot at them, police said. The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital and the woman was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn; both were in fair condition with gunshot wounds to their right legs.
No one is in custody.
The Latest
The former Cub is thrilled to be playing at Wrigley in September for first time since he was traded in 2021.
Mouse and Loop the happy parents welcomed the new additions the first weekend of May. The four chicks are doing well and won’t be named until they’re ready to take flight, possibly in the next week or two.
The Sox were 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position. The team’s .211 batting average with runners in scoring position is the second-worst mark in baseball.
For the bread, choose a wide, crispy baguette to contain the fillings or individual sandwich baguettes.
Ida B. Wells Drive between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive will be closed Monday and will remain shut down until about July 18, according to city officials. Wider closures begin June 27. The race runs July 6-7.