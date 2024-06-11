Boy, 14, critically wounded in Little Village shooting
The boy was in the 2700 block of South Komensky Avenue about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday when someone fired shots. He’s hospitalized in critical condition.
A teenage boy was shot and wounded Tuesday in Little Village.
The 14-year-old was in the 2700 block of South Komensky Avenue about 8:30 p.m. when someone fired shots and fled the scene, Chicago police said.
The boy suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.
Area Four detectives are investigating.
