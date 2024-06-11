The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Boy, 14, critically wounded in Little Village shooting

The boy was in the 2700 block of South Komensky Avenue about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday when someone fired shots. He’s hospitalized in critical condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Boy, 14, critically wounded in Little Village shooting
Crime scene evidence marker.

The 2700 block of South Komensky Avenue in Little Village.

Google Maps

A teenage boy was shot and wounded Tuesday in Little Village.

The 14-year-old was in the 2700 block of South Komensky Avenue about 8:30 p.m. when someone fired shots and fled the scene, Chicago police said.

The boy suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Judicial giant Harry D. Leinenweber dies at 87: 'He was the coolest judge I've ever seen, on TV or off TV'
Man walking out of Loop business stabbed
Witnesses recall 'out-of-control' CTA bus plowing into renovated Ramova Theatre and 11 cars, injuring 5
South Loop man charged in 3 CTA Green Line attacks
Ed Burke’s lawyers swamp judge with glowing letters of support ahead of sentencing: ‘I know who Ed really is'
Indiana woman charged with possession of 61 pounds of cocaine at Midway Airport
The Latest
Chicago Cubs v Tampa Bay Rays
Cubs
Runners in scoring position still an issue for Cubs, who fall to Rays on walk-off HR
The Cubs lost 5-2 to the Rays on Tuesday for their fourth loss in their last five games.
By Maddie Lee
 
IMG_7048.jpg
News
Witnesses recall 'out-of-control' CTA bus plowing into renovated Ramova Theatre and 11 cars, injuring 5
Late Monday morning, a northbound bus hit the theater in the 3500 block of South Halsted Street, a northbound Cadillac and several parked cars, Chicago police said.
By Mohammad Samra Violet Miller , and 1 more
 
BARTHOLOMEW-061224-22.jpgVolunteers with the Zakat Foundation of America serve food to asylum seekers in the basement of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church located at 3601 N. Lavergne Ave. in the Portage Park neighborhood after an announcement of the opening of the St. Bartholomew family shelter for the asylum seekers, Tuesday, June 11, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
News
Migrants welcomed at newly opened shelter at former Catholic school on Northwest Side
Mayor Brandon Johnson and Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle greet Chicago’s newest arrivals, who have taken up residence at St. Bartholomew School in Portage Park.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
White Sox Mariners Baseball
White Sox
Pedro Grifol cuts White Sox relievers Kopech, Leasure some slack
White Sox notebook: Sox bullpen, sox hitters, catching prospect Edgar Quero, roster moves
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
PingTomkayak05-25-24loadingupBurch.jpg
Outdoors
Kayaking into the heart of Chicago
A sunset kayak tour from Ping Tom Memorial Park to downtown on a perfect evening in Chicago.
By Dale Bowman
 