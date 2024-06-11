The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Indiana woman charged with possession of 61 pounds of cocaine at Midway Airport

Chania Logan had traveled into Midway from Los Angeles with another person who ran away from authorities in the baggage claim area June 4, the DEA said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A traveler gets his checked baggage at Midway International Airport, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Chania Logan was allegedly confronted by authorities at the baggage claim area of Midway Airport on June 4 and found with over 61 pounds of cocaine. A person traveling with her fled, authorities say.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

A woman from Indiana was arrested at Midway Airport last week with more than 61 pounds of cocaine, according to authorities.

Chania Logan, 27, of Indianapolis, is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and controlled substances trafficking, the Chicago division of the Drug Enforcement Administration said in a news release.

On June 4, authorities intercepted luggage belonging to Logan and another person with whom she traveled to Midway from Los Angeles. Logan consented to a search of her two pieces of luggage when she and the other person arrived at baggage claim.

Agents seized about 31 pounds of suspected cocaine from Logan’s luggage, authorities said. When officials approached and attempted to speak with the other person, the individual ran away and left behind his two checked bags.

A total of 61.7 pounds of suspected cocaine was found in the four bags, authorities said.

Logan appeared in court on June 5 and was ordered placed on electronic monitoring.

