Man walking out of Loop business stabbed

A man was stabbed Tuesday while walking out of a business in the Loop.

The 33-year-old was leaving a store about 8:40 p.m. in the first block of West Van Buren Street when someone emerged from a crowd and stabbed him, Chicago police said.

The man suffered a large cut to his left arm. He ran toward officers who were nearby. They rendered aid before the man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody.