Man walking out of Loop business stabbed
A person emerged from a crowd and stabbed the man as he exited a business in the first block of West Van Buren Street about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday. No one is in custody.
A man was stabbed Tuesday while walking out of a business in the Loop.
The 33-year-old was leaving a store about 8:40 p.m. in the first block of West Van Buren Street when someone emerged from a crowd and stabbed him, Chicago police said.
The man suffered a large cut to his left arm. He ran toward officers who were nearby. They rendered aid before the man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.
No one was in custody.
Judicial giant Harry D. Leinenweber dies at 87: 'He was the coolest judge I've ever seen, on TV or off TV'
Witnesses recall 'out-of-control' CTA bus plowing into renovated Ramova Theatre and 11 cars, injuring 5
Ed Burke’s lawyers swamp judge with glowing letters of support ahead of sentencing: ‘I know who Ed really is'
The Latest
The Cubs lost 5-2 to the Rays on Tuesday for their fourth loss in their last five games.
Witnesses recall 'out-of-control' CTA bus plowing into renovated Ramova Theatre and 11 cars, injuring 5
Late Monday morning, a northbound bus hit the theater in the 3500 block of South Halsted Street, a northbound Cadillac and several parked cars, Chicago police said.
Mayor Brandon Johnson and Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle greet Chicago’s newest arrivals, who have taken up residence at St. Bartholomew School in Portage Park.
White Sox notebook: Sox bullpen, sox hitters, catching prospect Edgar Quero, roster moves
A sunset kayak tour from Ping Tom Memorial Park to downtown on a perfect evening in Chicago.